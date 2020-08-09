The Clark County Historical Museum is opening its newest exhibit “Her Story: Founders, Leaders and Visionaries” with a virtual reception on Facebook Live from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 21. As a part of the reception, the museum is holding an online auction to raise funds to support the exhibit and future programming.
In celebration of women’s history and the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, “(Her)Story: Founders, Leaders, & Visionaries” explores the significant impact women have made on Clark County history. Women have long played a major role in the building and growth of Clark County and Southwest Washington. Today, many women in all facets of our community carry this legacy forward. “(Her) Story” showcases the history of women as change agents through a series of interpretative panels, recorded interviews, and an online companion virtual exhibit. The exhibit caps off a year-long celebration of Women’s History at the museum.
Developed by volunteer curators Tracy Reilly Kelly and Pepper Kim with support from Dee Anne Finken, the exhibit explores the lives and stories of the many women that call Clark County home from the Indigenous Nations through the Suffrage Movement and into today.
“The story of women seeking rights in SW Washington is an intriguing one to research and write.” Reilly Kelly said in a news release. “It is thrilling to connect stories of women in our region to the larger context of women throughout the nation. Digital research now allows access to newspapers and original sources of people at that time. All kinds of original sources, splendid old clippings, scrapbooks and women’s club notes are waiting to be revealed in the wonderful basement of the museum.”
Recorded interviews and conversations related to women’s issues accompany this history. Key conversations include a discussion of the “Indian Princess” narrative by indigenous women of the community; “What the Vote Means to Me” featuring women business owners, politicians, and community leaders; oral histories of women collected by CCHM; and items related to local women. The exhibit also includes a wholly digital companion exhibit, a first for the museum.
“(Her)Story: Founders, Leaders, & Visionaries” will be open through 2023. This exhibit is sponsored by Mayor Anne McEnerny-Ogle, the City of Vancouver, League of Women Voters of Clark County, and the many “Yellow Rose” sponsors.
— The Reflector
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.