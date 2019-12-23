Following a nomination by the Clark County Historical Museum, Ridgefield’s Summit Grove Lodge is now recognized by the Washington Heritage Register.
Maintained by the Department of Archaeology and Historic Preservation (DAHP), the Washington Heritage Register includes districts, sites, buildings, structures and objects that have been identified and documented as being significant in local or state history.
“Having a property listed in the register is an honor,” Allyson Brooks, state historic preservation officer with DAHP, said in a news release. “(Summit Grove Lodge) joins over 1,500 other historic and culturally significant properties which have been recognized for their unique contributions to Washington’s heritage.”
During the 1920s, the Summit Grove property was a stop for travelers using service stations and parks along the Pacific Highway. Notable guests at the lodge include actress Shirley Temple, comedian Oliver Hardy and actor George Brent. Over the years, the lodge has retained its signature “rustic architecture” and, according to the release, is the “only remaining example of the Naturalism movement of the early 20th century tied to the auto-tourism phenomenon in Clark County.”
In 2009, the property was purchased by Margaret Colf Hepola and her sons, Bob and Dick Colf. The Colf family currently maintains an event and restaurant business at the location and continues to preserve the history and memory of Summit Grove.
“We are honored to have Summit Grove Lodge included in the Washington State historic registry,” Dick Colf said. “Our mother had a strong desire to preserve and restore this part of our community’s history when we purchased the lodge in 2009. We are so pleased to see it now recognized as one of the state’s valued historic locations.”
The Summit Grove Lodge joins a list of historical sites successfully nominated to heritage registers by the historical museum. In 2019, sites added to the Clark County Heritage Register following CCHM nominations included the Parkersville National Historic Site in Washougal and the 1963 Fort Vancouver Regional Library building.
“The preservation of Clark County’s spaces is a foundational principle of the Clark County Historical Society,” said CCHM Executive Director Brad Richardson. “More than 100 years ago, a group of locals founded our historical society and united to save the Covington House. We continue to put forth these efforts in stewardship and partnership to honor our commitment to the preservation of community memory.”
For more information, contact the museum at (360) 993-5679.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.