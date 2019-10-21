Representatives of Brush Prairie, Sifton and Wilson Bridge cemeteries in collaboration with Vancouver Granite Works are working together to form the Clark County Historic Cemetery Foundation (CCHCF), a new organization dedicated to preserving historic cemeteries in Clark County.
“The Fourth Plain/Sifton cemetery goes back to about 1861, and you find people that settled this area,” Vice President and Treasurer of the Sifton Cemetery Mike Tribe said. “It’s not just the cemetery itself that is important, it’s the history of Vancouver.”
Joey Fuerstenberg, the vice president of Brush Prairie Cemetery and president and owner of Vancouver Granite Works, said the historic cemeteries are all operated by volunteers and funded by donations and the sale of land plots. Tribe later expanded on the need for volunteers and mentioned how most cemeteries fall into cemetery districts and are funded by property taxes within the districts.
“These cemeteries don’t fall into districts,” Tribe said “They rely on donations.”
The CCHCF began its formation earlier this year when Fuerstenberg thought about these volunteer-run cemeteries and what would happen after their volunteers moved on.
“At some point, the people that are (currently) running (them) will need to pass (them) on,” Fuerstenberg said of the older cemeteries. “All these cemeteries at some point are going to fill up or not have volunteers and we would like to avoid that issue.”
Tribe and Fuerstenberg both emphasized the historical significance of these older cemeteries in Clark County.
“There is a ton of history and a ton of pioneers (in these cemeteries),” said Fuerstenburg, explaining how some of the plots in the Brush Prairie Cemetery are from the mid-1800s. “We want to make sure the cemetery is kept well, not only for these pioneers but for future generations.”
Along with supporting and maintaining current cemeteries, Tribe and Fuerstenberg said they hope to work toward finding “hidden” cemeteries in the area.
Tribe said some older cemeteries in the area were “hidden” after nobody looked after them and they became overrun with vegetation and the passage of time.
“This is a different aspect of the foundation,” Tribe said. “People that are interested in finding these hidden cemeteries.”
Tribe said he hopes the foundation becomes a nonprofit in a few years and takes inspiration from the Vancouver Parks Foundation.
“(Our) goal is to have something patterned after that,” Tribe said about the Parks Foundation, which cares for parks in the Vancouver area that are not supported by tax dollars.
While the CCHCF is still in its formative stages, anyone interested in preserving these cemeteries is welcome to attend meetings at Vancouver Granite Works. The next meeting for the formation of the foundation will be at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, at Vancouver Granite Works, which is located at 6007 East 18th St., Vancouver.
