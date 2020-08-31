The Clark County Historical Museum (CCHM) is continuing to bring history to the community with its recent installment of an outdoor exhibit as it prepares to open its doors to the public in the fall.
According to CCHM Executive Director Bradley Richardson, the museum started the process of putting up its outdoor exhibit before they knew they could reopen. Richardson explained how the museum has been closed for the past five months due to the pandemic and the staff was thinking of an idea to “bring the history to people.”
Richardson said the “new” 22-panel exhibit is a rendition of the past exhibit Clark County Stories, which features stories from residents of Clark County who have long historical ties and family trees in the county. The museum worked with Camas-based company CORE Industries and volunteers to build the outdoor frames. The new outdoor exhibit is free to the public and is set up directly outside CCHM’s main building at 1511 Main St., Vancouver.
The new outdoor exhibit might become a permanent fixture around the building in future summers.
“We hope to bring this back over the years and let people know that there is a museum there,” he said. “If we can provide some past exhibits for free so people can enjoy the stories that we uncover, we are more than happy.”
Around the same time Richardson and other museum staff were getting the exhibit set up for the public, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee updated Phase 2 restrictions, allowing museums to open at 25 percent capacity. According to Richardson, CCHM is going to be doing more than limiting its capacity to 25 percent. The total number of people inside will be restricted to 25 total. The museum is also updating a few of its exhibits with “hands on” interactives to be used hands free as well as putting up signage reminding patrons to not touch exhibits while cleaning all the surfaces and sanitizing the building on a regular basis.
As for an opening date, Richardson said he hopes the museum can open to the public on Thursday, Oct. 1, with the last week of September being a special access week for members and donors as a way to say thank you for the support. The museum hopes to follow a Thursday through Saturday model following the Oct. 1 opening for a couple of months. The museum's newest exhibit on women's suffrage in Clark County has never been seen in person before and will be new on opening day.
Although the museum is gearing up to let its exhibits be viewed by the public, Richardson explained that the new lift on restrictions does not apply to in person events, so all history talks and other events will still be taking place on their Facebook page.
For more information on the museum and its exhibits, visit cchmuseum.org.
