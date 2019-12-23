Get together with other local history buffs for a night at Fort Vancouver and the Lantern Tour Program. The guided tours will lead participants on an after-dark experience through either the resconstructed Fort Vancouver or the historic Vancouver barracks.
Tour participants will listen to historical short stories in several buildings at the park as a park ranger guides them through the reconstructed Fort Vancouver. The stories will take listeners back in time to experience what life was like at the fort in the 1840s. Lantern tours start at 7 p.m., but visitors must arrive at 6:45 p.m. Admission is $25 per adult and $10 per youth. Tickets can be purchased at friendsfortvancouver.org.
Future dates for the tours include Saturday, Dec. 28, Jan.18, Jan. 25, Feb. 22 and Feb. 29. More information and the full list of dates available at friends
fortvancouver.org and www.nps.gov/fova
All Lantern Tours take place at least partially outdoors and will occur rain or shine. Tour attendees are encouraged to dress appropriately for weather conditions. Due to program length, Lantern Tours are not recommended for children under the age of 10.
The reconstructed fort at Fort Vancouver National Historic Site is located at 1001 East 5th St., Vancouver.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.