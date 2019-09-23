Fourth-grade students, along with their families, friends and classmates, can visit the Fort Vancouver National Historic site and 2,000 other federal recreation areas for free this year with the Every Kid Outdoors annual pass. The Every Kid Outdoors Program encourages fourth graders to explore and learn in historic settings like National Parks, wildlife refuges and forests.
“There is so much to discover at Fort Vancouver National Historic Site,” Chief of Interpretation Aaron Ochoa said in a news release. “Visits on class trips or family vacations to explore the fascinating history and roots of our community will provide lifelong memories.”
To obtain a free pass, fourth-grade students need to visit every
kidoutdoors.gov/index.htm and participate in a short educational activity and download a voucher that is valid from Sept. 1, 2019 to Aug. 31, 2020. The voucher may be exchanged for a plastic keepsake at the visitor center at Fort Vancouver National Historic Site.
The voucher or pass grants free entry for fourth graders, all children under 16 in the group and up to three accompanying adults (or an entire car for drive-in parks) to most federally managed lands and waters. The pass does not cover expanded amenity fees such as camping or boat rides.
The Every Kid Outdoors Program was established by Congress in 2019. It replaced the Every Kid in a Park program. The program is an integrated collaboration between the National Park Service, U.S. Fish and Wildlife and many other government programs.
