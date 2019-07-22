On July 16, a gathering of friends and family celebrated the life of World War II veteran and master gardener Dorothy Frances Dwyer. Spectators congregated at the historic Covington House in Vancouver as members of the American Legion Post 44 carried flags for a full military funeral. The United States Armed Forces bugle call, taps, played as emotions filled the air.
Following the presentation of a folded American Flag and an American Legion Riders coin to two of Dwyer’s children, heart-filled singing flourished as nearly 50 people at the private event sang “In The Garden,” a gospel song written in 1913 — just eight years before Dwyer’s birth.
Dorothy Frances Dwyer was born on February 12, 1921. Her family and friends say she lived a life of service and valor.
“If you were to have ever met my mom, and things you might read and learn about her, is that she was very humble. She was a servant and a giver in every facet of her life,” MaryAnn Holbert, Dwyer’s youngest daughter said. “She had this tremendous ability to manage herself in the most professional and upstanding way.”
In 1942, at just over 20 years old, Dwyer (née Grassby) enlisted in what was then known as the Women’s Army Auxiliary Corp. (now known as the Women’s Army Corps.). She went to Fort Des Moines, Iowa for basic training.
According to her family, Dwyer and seven other women served directly under general and future president Dwight D. Eisenhower in World War II as a part of the nerve center or “eyes only program” in Algiers, North Africa. In the program, Dwyer was told to “forget everything she ever saw or heard” as she was a speed typist and decoded the information from Washington D.C. to General Eisenhower.
Mentioned at the funeral and in further interviews with family and friends, Dwyer vividly recalled being courted by a handsome and young soldier who brought her red roses and took her on a date. This dinner date was interrupted as the soldier she was with got arrested for being a German spy. Friends and family members remember her being quick to state “he got no information from me” when she told the story.
“She may have only served for two years, but that ends up being so important for the next 90 plus years,” Bryan Laycoe, past commander of American Legion Post 44, said after talking about Dwyer’s experience writing letters for the families of soldiers killed or missing in World War II. “No two letters could be the same.”
Dwyer continued to serve in the Armed Forces until 1945 but in the eyes of her friends, family and those around her, she never stopped serving.
“The importance of Dorothy in the later part of her life was this service that she continued; embracing this legacy of valor,” Laycoe said.
Dorothy served for the American Legion Post 44 for the past 10 years of her life while she lived in Ridgefield, Washington, continuing her actions in what Laycoe called her legacy of valor. “She was always so proud of letting people know she was a veteran,” Laycoe continued. “She was sort of the matriarch of our American Legion post.”
According to Holbert, Dwyer and herself went to Washington D.C. in 2015 as part of her “last mission” to visit the WWII monument and the women’s memorial (both for which she is registered) to find some of her comrades from the war.
In 2018, Dwyer served as the grand marshal of Ridgefield’s 4th of July Celebration. “That was her last big hurrah,” Holbert said of the parade.
According to Holbert, Dwyer wrote in her memoirs that watching a seed become a plant was her biggest inspiration in life, something that created her love for gardening.
Dwyer was instrumental in the Blue Star Memorial program in Washington State, something she would tell her family and friends was “her most proud accomplishment.” Blue Star Markers are placed on roads across the country by national gardening advocation clubs, memorializing those who have served.
Dwyer led the charge to install over 50 Blue Star Markers in the Pacific Northwest and, according to Holbert, had the distinct accomplishment of elevating the Washington State program into the top four leading states in the country with the most markers.
Dwyer also foresaw the cleaning and replacement of the Blue Star Marker at the Covington House, the oldest known Blue Star Marker in Washington state.
Dwyer’s granddaughter Kari Mooers spoke at her funeral of “nana’s love for gardening” and told a short anecdote about Dwyer’s process of calming down: “If you had a worry, get tea, head to the garden and take a walk.”
“She was my mentor — she listened to my worries and my wishes. She helped me set my goals,” Holbert said. “She has really been honored so well.”
Dwyer passed away peacefully on the morning of July 3, 2019. Her family requests donations be made to the Ridgefield American Post 44 Sargent Dorothy (Grassby) Dwyer scholarship in lieu of flowers. The scholarship will support future female military cadets in training.
