The Clark County Historical Museum (CCHM) has kept going strong during the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the doors of the museum being closed for nearly four consecutive months, the organization has been keeping up with all of its online content and documenting the coronavirus pandemic in Clark County.
According to CCHM Executive Director Bradley Richardson, the staff at the museum has been “more ‘laser-focused’ than ever” and is working with the community to keep events online and active throughout these unprecedented times.
Richardson explained that the museum has “transplanted” its collections manager into their house to work through digitizing records and streamlining the process of documentation for the museum.
“He’s working on this huge project essentially digitizing all documentation regarding the objects we care for — which is thousands and thousands and thousands of objects,” Richardson said. “He’s been working non-stop and he’s not even a quarter of the way through that. He is finding so much more depth of the history that we care for and so much more understanding ... We’ve jumped years ahead in terms of preservation of our collection.”
Along with working on preserving history, the museum hasn’t missed an event. History on Tap, a favorite event of the public, has been taking place on YouTube where patrons can experience everything about the event from the comfort of their homes. According to Richardson, since the event usually takes place at the Kiggins Theatre downtown, proceeds from History on Tap have gone to Kiggins to help them through the economic situation due to the pandemic.
“We feel like it's our mission as the historical agency in the community has an owner that cares about its history so we want to provide any funds,” Richardson explained.
Continuing to do History on Tap and record documentation aren’t the only things the museum is doing during the pandemic. The museum’s next exhibit about women’s suffrage in Washington is set to “open” on August 21. Richardson said the staff has been doing Zoom meetings and telephone calls around the clock to get the exhibit ready for the public and “do what is right for the community.”
Richardson explained that the community has had an “amazing” response to the continuation of the exhibits and the museum has received money and help from the City of Vancouver and Vancouver Mayor Anne McEnerny-Ogle as well as many donors from the community.
“We are not going to back down. This exhibit is going to be set up,” Richardson said, mentioning that an online release may be the route the museum takes.
Richardson said that along with releasing planned exhibits, the museum is still working on future exhibits and even has been working to document the COVID-19 pandemic for future audiences.
To “capture the moment” as it happens, Richardson said the museum is working with local citizens who are experiencing the pandemic in real time. Since the pandemic started in March, the public has been able to submit photos, stories and more to the CCHM website and add to the nonprofit’s database of information. Richardson said the museum has even added a bottle of locally made and bottled hand sanitizer from a local brewery to the collection.
“The collection is evolving and is something that we can keep going,” Richardson said.
Along with adding to the collection, Richardson said the public can help the museum by becoming a member. The museum's biggest fundraising event was canceled for 2020 and many future events are unknown. Because the museum does not receive government funding, it relies solely on community donors to continue its work.
If you would like to add to CCHM’s collection, become a member or donate visit cchmuseum.org/
