The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission will offer two free days in January. Visitors to state parks on Wednesday, Jan. 1, and Monday, Jan. 20, will not need a Discover Pass for day-use visits.
On Jan. 1, park visitors will get the opportunity to take part in a First Day Hike, a nationwide initiative aiming to get people outdoors on New Year’s Day. This year, more than 40 hikes are planned at many state parks in Washington, including one at Battle Ground Lake State park. More details are available at bit.ly/395qwkq.
State Parks free days do not apply to Sno-Parks and visitors to Sno-Parks will need Sno-Park permits. For more information on Sno-Parks visit parks.state.wa.us/winter
