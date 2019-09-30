Downtown Ridgefield and the Ridgefield Wildlife Refuge will be hopping with life on Saturday, Oct. 5, for the 20th annual BirdFest and Bluegrass Festival. Downtown, festival-goers can enjoy three bluegrass performances for $10 at the Old Liberty Theater or find Pickers’ Festival jam sessions all around town.
Overlook Park will be hosting the Ridgefield Farmers Market where you can find lots of family-friendly activities such as arts and crafts and musical performances. Families can also find arts and crafts at the Ridgefield library and a Big Canoe Paddle on Lake River. From 1 – 2 p.m., the Audubon Society of Portland is hosting a Portland Live Bird Show at Union Ridge Elementary School.
All day during Birdfest, free trolleys will be available to transport people from downtown to the Ridgefield National Wildlife Refuge where events for the day start at 8 a.m. Events at the refuge include naturalist-led hikes, hands-on workshops and cultural activities. While in the area, people can discover birds, wildlife and nature trails while learning more about the Cathlapotle Plankhouse. Join the Chinook Indian Nation and the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde for a blessing of food, drumming and a taste of traditionally baked salmon and seafood stew at 4 p.m.
For a full schedule and pre-registration of events, visit ridgefieldfriends.org.
