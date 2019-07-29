Ridgefield will be hosting its monthly First Saturday event on August 3. The theme for this month is “Play in the Park” and features a play written and directed by Ridgefield resident Bob Mayfield, the Ridgefield Farmers Market and backyard games for the entire family.
The Clark County Historical Museum will offer a “Walking History” tour of downtown Ridgefield starting at 9 a.m. at Overlook park. Those interested in learning about Ridgefield’s past can register for the walk in advance at cchmuseum.org
At 10 a.m. at Overlook Park, local residents will be performing Mayfield’s play “Arsenic & Cloisonne.” Following the play, teams or individuals can compete for prizes in the cornhole contest at 11 a.m.
Throughout the day attendees will be able to peruse the Ridgefield Farmers Market, First Saturday vendors and a used book sale. Starting at 11:30 a.m., a First Saturday Wine Garden will be provided by Windy Hills Winery and lunch will be available to purchase for those looking for a bite to eat. Get your exercise in after lunch with “Train Like and Astronaut” at the Ridgefield Community Library.
