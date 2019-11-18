Thursday, Nov. 21
Build It! At the Battle Ground Library
Get together with friends from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Battle Ground Library (1207 SE Eighth Way, Battle Ground) for a night of developing STEM skills. Ages 5 to 12 are welcome to build with LEGO bricks, blocks, boxes and other materials.
Friday, Nov. 22
Movie night at the Battle Ground Community Center
Join two turkeys as they set aside their differences and join together to change the main course of Thanksgiving. Along with a movie, turkey snack bags will be available to gobble up during the movie. While the City of Battle Ground is unable to publicize movie titles, community members can call (360) 342-5380 or stop by the Community Center to find out the movie title. Doors for the event open at 6:30 p.m. with a showtime of 7:30. The event takes place at the Battle Ground Community Center, 912 East Main St., Battle Ground.
Friday, Nov. 22
The Black Keys, Modest Mouse and Shannon and the Clams at Moda Center
Grammy Award-winning Ohio rock band The Black Keys are stopping at the Moda Center on a tour with Modest Mouse and Shannon and the Clams.
Formed in 2001, The Black Keys is a duo of music artists Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney. The band has won five Grammy Awards (2011 and 2013) for the singles “Tighten Up” and “Lonely Boy” as well as the albums “Brothers” and “El Camino.” The duo performs a mix of blues and indie rock on their tracks. Modest Mouse is an opener on the tour formed in Issaquah in 1992. They are known for hits such as “Float on” and “Dashboard.” The Moda Center is located at 1 N Center Court St., Portland.
Tickets for the tour range from $49 to $800 depending on seats. Tickets are available at clickitticket.com/ResultsTicket.asp?evtid=3927842.
Saturday, Nov. 23
Clark College Jazz Band fall concert
The Clark College Jazz Band, under the direction of Dr. Doug Harris, presents its “A Salute to Big Bands” at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23, in the Gaiser Student Center at Clark College. Joining the Clark College Jazz Band is the Prairie High School Jazz Band directed by Ryan Messling. Featured on the program will be music made famous by the bands of the swing era, such as Glenn Miller, Duke Ellington and Count Basie.
Admission to the performance is free and open to the public. Donations to the Clark College Music Department are welcome at the door. Clark College is located at 1933 Fort Vancouver Way, Vancouver.
Sunday, Nov. 24
Paint your Pet Sunday
Show love to your furry friend while helping out animals in need at the Vancouver Art Space (8700 Northeast Vancouver Mall Drive, Vancouver) for Paint Your Pet Sunday from 3 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 24. Ten percent of all proceeds from the event will be donated to the Humane Society for Southwest Washington. Email a photo of your pet to vancouverartspace@gmail.com if interested and your photo will be transferred onto an 11-by-14 canvas that will be ready to paint when you come in. The price of the event includes transfer, canvas, paint and instruction.
For more information, email vancouverartspace@gmail.com or visit facebook.com/events/1389348081213877
