Get together with friends and family for the Tony Starlight Show on Friday, Nov. 15, at the Old Liberty Theater, 115 N. Main Ave., Ridgefield.
This year, Tony Starlight is celebrating his 26th year in show business. He is bringing along his ever-revolving hybrid of song parody, musical impressions and various tributes to iconic artists and pop culture phenomena to the stage.
Backed by musicians, the Tony Starlight Show has several costume changes and often includes special guest stars.
Doors for the event open at 6:45 p.m. with the show starting at 7:30. Tickets are $20. Advance tickets are available by calling (360) 887-7260.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.