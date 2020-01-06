Drink tea, eat cake and discuss death at the Southwest Washington Death Cafe from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 12, at the Community Home Health & Hospice Seasons of Hope Grief Center and Memorial Garden at 3102 NE 134th St., Vancouver. Reservations are required and available at bit.ly/
Jan12DeathCafe.
The Southwest Washington Death Cafe was started in 2019 by end-of-life doula Meagan Hope and the aim of the cafe is to increase awareness of death to help people make the most of their finite lives. To learn more about the Death Cafe, visit facebook.com/SWWashingtonDeathCafe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.