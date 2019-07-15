Vancouver resident Sheryl Estrada stops to check her Fitbit at her 14,960th step during the Relay for Life event at Prairie High School July 13. Estrada was given less than 6 months to live after being diagnosed with cancer, but is now a 20-year survivor and is more active than she has ever been.
A Luminaria waits for dark during Relay for Life at Prairie High School July 13. Luminarias are made to honor lives affected by cancer, from lost loved ones, those currently fighting and those who’ve overcome it. Once it’s dark outside, the Luminarias are lit and there is a moment of silence to remember the loved ones they are dedicated to. The donations collected from the Luminarias are given to the American Cancer Society.
Cousins Jimmy Berg and Austen Berg give each other knuckle before participating in the cardboard car race at Relay for Life on the Prairie High School track July 13. Jimmy Berg found the inspiration for the Minecraft car about two weeks ago. For him, the hardest part of building it was the metal peace symbols on the front made from the tops of old mason jars.
Starting at 10 a.m. July 13, runners and walkers took to the Prairie High School field for the 24-hour event called Relay for Life. Relay for Life’s focus is to memorialize all those from the past, present and future who have been affected by cancer. The participants are not required to stay the full 24 hours, however, some do because, as they will tell you, cancer itself never sleeps.
The event started with an Opening Ceremony where participants honored everyone who’s been affected and everyone who helped create this year’s relay. Then the Survivor/Caregiver Walk begins. Once it’s dark, there is a Luminaria Ceremony where remembrance bags are lit and there is a moment of silence to remember the loved ones they are dedicated to.
During the closing ceremony, the participants celebrate what they have accomplished.
Last week WSU Vancouver professor Carolyn Long, D-Vancouver, announced that she will again be running to unseat Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Battle Ground. Long lost to Herrera Beutler last November, but gave the incumbent one of her toughest races to date and outraised her.
What will it take for Long to defeat Herrera Beutler this time around?
