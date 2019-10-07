Thursday, Oct. 10 - Comedy on Tap
Thursday’s comedic lineup includes headliner Art Krug and guest host Rachelle Cochren. The laughs and gaffs start at 8 p.m. with an open mic to follow at 9:20. The historic Kiggins Theatre, 1011 Main St., Vancouver, is host to the event, with various “tapped” drinks available. Tickets for the event are $10 and can be purchased at bit.ly/2oWn2Ou.
Thursday, Oct. 10 - Peter Frampton at ilani
Guitar extraordinaire Peter Frampton is coming to the Cowlitz Ballroom at ilani Casino, 1 Cowlitz Way, Ridgefield. Born in Kent, England, Peter Frampton has toured the world and worked closely with musicians such as David Bowie, Ringo Starr and the Bee Gees. His single, “Baby, I Love Your Way,” still gets played on classic rock radio. Tickets for the 8 p.m. event can be purchased at clickitticket.com/ResultsTicket.asp?evtid=3907756.
Oct. 11, 12 and 13 - Clark County Scaregrounds
Scaregrounds is back for another year at the Clark County Fairgrounds, 17402 NE Delfel Road, Ridgefield. The all-ages Halloween event features haunted houses, the Scream Parlor and ghouls galore. Fright delights are on the menu with three different haunted houses this year. Tickets can be purchased online to avoid the wait at scaregroundspdx.com.
Saturday, Oct. 12 - Rusty Grape Oktoberfest
Get ready for craft brews, costume contests and weiner dog races at the Rusty Grape Winery. The winery, located at 16712 NE 219th St., Battle Ground, will be gearing up for the annual celebration of Oktoberfest. Admission to the event is free.
Sunday, Oct. 13 - Jonas Brothers at the Moda Center
The Jonas Brothers “Happiness Begins” tour is headed to the Moda Center for a trip to the Year 3000. The band, made up of brothers Joe, Kevin and Nick Jonas, took a long hiatus after becoming popular Disney Channel stars in the late 2000s. Tickets can be purchased for the event at clickitticket.com/Result
sTicket.asp?evtid=3983056. The show begins at 7:30 p.m.
