The current lineup of partners at Image Comics is getting together for a first-of-its-kind signing from 7 to 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10. The signing is set to feature all current Image Comics partners and take place at I Like Comics, 1715 Broadway St., Vancouver.
“It’s rare for the Image partners to get together, rarer still for us to make a public appearance,” Jim Valentino, vice president at Image Comics, said in the news release. “We hope to see you all there.”
Image Comics’ Robert Kirkman (of “The Walking Dead”), Erik Larsen (of “Savage Dragon”), Todd McFarlane (of “Spawn”), Marc Silvestri (of “The Darkness”), Eric Stephenson (of “Nowhere Men”) and Jim Valentino (of “ShadowHawk”) will all be present at the store to meet and greet fans.
Entry to the event is free. The event will last about three hours. Fans will be limited to one item per partner to sign, free of charge. No collectable card game cards will be permitted. In the interest of moving through the line and ensuring as many fans get a chance to have their items signed as possible, no selfies or posed photos will be permitted.
