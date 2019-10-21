Get together with friends and family for a “spooky” Headless Horseman Train Ride from Chelatchie Prairie Railroad on Saturday, Oct. 26, and Sunday, Oct. 27.
The run will be pulled by a 1941 diesel engine through a 330-foot solid rock tunnel to the Heisson area with a stop at Moulton Station, Yacolt Falls and the Headless Horseman.
There will be candy and games for the kids and complimentary refreshments for all riders.
Due to the popularity of the event, Chelatchie Prairie Railroad added morning train runs to each day to depart at 9:30 a.m., noon and 2:30 p.m both Saturday and Sunday. Trains leave punctually, so Chelatchie Prairie Railroad asks riders to arrive 30 minutes before the ride at the station located at 207 N Railroad Ave.
Tickets for the excursion are $18 for adults, $17 for military and seniors and $12 for children ages three to 12. To purchase tickets and reserve your spot on the ride, visit bycx.org or call (360) 686-3559.
