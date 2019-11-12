Get green as Washington State University Extention’s Small Acreage Program invites participants to tour Gifts of the Planet Farm in Woodland. The farm was recently recognized for its stewardship efforts in the area. The half-acre farm sustainably grows blueberries, apples and pears.
Participants of the tour will have the opportunity to discuss organic fertilization, composting, fencing around orchards as well as managing drainage and reducing mud.
The Small Acreage Program, co-sponsored by WSU Clark County Extension and Clark County Clean Water Division, will facilitate the tour with the landowners.
The tour begins at 10 a.m. and concludes at noon. Pre-registration is required. Participants will meet at the property in Woodland (the address will be provided upon registration).
“The Breretons are modelling productive farming on small acreage while implementing best management practices that improve the soil and keep the water clean,” Teresa Koper, small acreage program coordinator, said in a press release.
To find more information and pre-register for the event, email Koper at teresa.koper@wsu.edu or call (564) 397-5729.
