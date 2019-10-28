Join other local families at Firm Foundation Christian School, 1919 SW 25th Way, Battle Ground, at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov, 1 for camaraderie, fun and an auction.
The auction will have numerous silent auction baskets and offerings as well as a live auction featuring getaways to Sunriver, Oregon, and Eagle Crest. Along with local vacations, the auction will also have a two-hour plane flight and box seats to the Portland Trail Blazers.
Tickets for the event are $45 a person and dinner is included. Tickets can be purchased at ffcs.org/auction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.