The Battle Ground school district is offering free weekly learning events to kids five and under with its “Let’s Play and Learn Together” program.
The free, weekly drop-in program emphasizes skill development in oral language and vocabulary as well as exposing young kids to the math and manipulatives they will experience as students in the future.
“I would highly recommend Let’s Play and Learn Together for anyone who has a preschooler,” retired Pleasant Valley Primary school teacher Suzie Wuitschick said in a news release. “My grandson and I looked forward to attending every week. The program’s leaders do a fantastic job of sharing songs, games, and learning activities that help kids prepare for kindergarten, and it’s an excellent resource for parents and grandparents looking for activities they could do at home to follow up on the weekly lessons.”
The program begins on Tuesday, Sept. 24 and will be held each week throughout the year.
You can find classes at the following locations and times:
• Mondays at Daybreak Primary School from 9:30 to 11 a.m.
• Tuesdays at Yacolt Primary School from 9:30 to 11 a.m.
• Wednesdays at Daybreak Primary School from 1:30 to 3 p.m.
• Thursdays at Tukes Valley Primary from 9:30 to 11 a.m.
• Fridays at Glenwood Heights Primary from 9:30 to 11 a.m.
