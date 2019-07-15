Beat the rush: complete hunter education now
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) reminds those prospective hunters to complete their hunter education before hunting season to avoid the rush.
“Since most hunting seasons don’t open until September, summer is a great time to enroll in hunter education to ensure you can participate in fall hunting seasons,” David Whipple, WDFW hunter education division manager said in a press release. “WDFW recommends completing a hunter education course early because late summer and fall courses fill quickly.”
The Department of Fish and Wildlife offers both traditional and online classes to complete the required hunting education. According to Whipple, the traditional classroom offers direct instruction from certified volunteer instructors, which could help young hunters. “The online course offers the same content, but on the student’s schedule. If you take the online course, you must still complete an in-person field skills evaluation,” Whipple said in the release.
All hunters born after January 1, 1972 must complete a hunter education course to buy a hunting license. For more information head to wdfw.wa.gov/hunting
Shakespeare in the park - ‘Taming of the Shrew’ show this weekend
Metropolitan Performing Arts is putting on a free production of the Shakespeare play “The Taming of the Shrew” this weekend at the WSU Vancouver outdoor amphitheater, 14204 NE Salmon Creek Ave., Vancouver. Performances will take place at 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 20, and 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 21.
“A re-telling of the classic story, this production of The Taming of the Shrew promises to be anything but tame. Love, power, relationships and companionship reach new heights in the Metropolitan Performing Arts gender-flipping spin on Shakespeare’s comedy,” Barbara Richardson wrote in a press release.
