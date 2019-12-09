Tuesday, Dec. 10
Pre-sale tickets for Alanis Morissette 2020 tour go
on sale
You Oughta Know that pre-sale tickets for Canadian-born singer, songwriter and producer Alanis Morissette go on sale on Tuesday, Dec. 10. The seven-time Grammy Award-winning performer is kicking off her 2020 world tour at the Sunlight Supply Amphitheater on Tuesday, June 2. The tour marks the 25th anniversary of her album “Jagged Little Pill.” Those who don’t want to be uninvited can head over to alanis.com/events to sign up for the mailing list for an opportunity to purchase tickets before anyone else. Ticket sales for the general public will go live at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 13.
Christmas at the Fort
Saturday, Dec. 14
Experience the sights and sounds of the 1840s holiday season at Fort Vancouver. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. visitors are able to view and participate in activities undertaken by residents at the fort during the holiday season. There will be wreath-making, holiday beverages, caroling and more. Fort Vancouver is located at 1001 E Fifth St., Vancouver. Tickets are $7 for anyone over the age of 16 and free for those under 15.
Saturday, Dec. 14 and Sunday, Dec. 15
Christmas Tree Trains with
Chelatchie Prairie Railroad
The Chelatchie Prairie Railroad will be offering three diesel runs each Saturday and Sunday of the schedule. The 1941 engine will depart from the station — located at 207 N Railroad Ave., Yacolt — at 9:30 a.m., noon and 2:30 p.m. This will be an opportunity to pick out your Christmas tree as Santa will have presents for each child and refreshments for all.
Family packages for the runs include four passenger tickets and a tree of choice. Douglas fir packages are $85 while Nordmann and Noble Fir are $105. Add an additional tree starting at $35 and add an additional rider for $12 to $22 depending on age and date. Tickets are available in advance online at bycx.org or by calling (360) 686-3559. All seats reserved prior to departure date hold an inside seat if you choose; same-day tickets must be purchased at the station. Call for availability.
Sunday, Dec. 15
14th annual Winterdance
Celtic Christmas Celebration
The Old Liberty Theater (115 N. Main Ave., Ridgefield) will be hosting its 14th annual Winterdance Celtic Christmas Celebration on Sunday, Dec. 15. Join Molly’s Revenge and special guests Amelia Hogan and a troop of Irish dancers for an evening of music, song and dance for the festive season. The performance will include Christmas songs from all over the world played with a Celtic twist. Shows will be performed at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. with doors opening 45 minutes prior to the show. Admission is $25 and can be purchased by calling (360) 887-7260.
