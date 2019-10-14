Washington State University Vancouver student Tom Anderson is set to premiere his latest film “it WAS love” in a double feature with “Side Effects May Include … Loss of Life” starting at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Kiggins Theatre, 1011 Main St., Vancouver.
Anderson, a digital technology and culture major, owns Southwest Washington-based film company Mahilum Films. Anderson developed a love for movies after his father introduced him to 1930s movies in his childhood.
“Side Effects May Include … Loss of Life,” which is rated R, will screen first. In the movie, side effects of a new drug have turned most of the population into hordes of infected flesh-eaters. Safe zones are set up for those not infected.
Following this, “it WAS love,” which is rated PG, will be screened. In the movie, a confident young man meets the girl of his dreams. Everything changes after she vanishes without a trace and he loses all hope in finding her.
