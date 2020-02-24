Family Night of Vaudeville
Feb. 29
Get the whole family together for a night of vaudeville and entertainment as two of Portland’s finest vaudevillains hit the stage at the Old Liberty Theater (115 N Main Ave., Ridgefield) at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29. The night includes clean, classic, vaudeville comedy, gravity-defying juggling and cowboy stunts. It’s a show for the entire family featuring legendary cowboy comedian and world traveler David “Leaping Louie” Lichtenstein, and Curtis Carlyle (The Gentleman Juggler) as comedian and master of ceremonies. The duo is kicking off leap year with a revival of classic vaudeville. Tickets are $15 per person or two for $20. Advance tickets are available by phone at (360) 887-7260.
Hockinson High School tackles Laramie Project — March 5, 6, 7
The students of the Hockinson High School Theatre Company will be performing their winter play “The Laramie Project” at 7 p.m. on March 5, 6 and 7. This production is directed by HHS senior Mussé Barclay, who is leading all aspects of the production.
“The Laramie Project” is a play written by Moises Kaufman. It is pieced together with interviews of the citizens of Laramie, Wyoming, taken following the murder of Matthew Shepard, a 21-year-old college student who was killed because he was gay. Due to the content and strong adult language, this play is not recommended for children under 13, and parental discretion is advised. Tickets are $7 for general admission and $5 for students with ASB and senior citizens.
Crab Feast at Northwood Public House
March 7
Head over to Northwood Public House (1401 SE Rasmussen Blvd., Battle Ground) for their sixth anniversary celebration and crab feast on Saturday, March 7. The all-day feast will serve fresh Northwest Dungeness crab straight from the coast and cooked on site. While eating dinner, scuttle on over to the stage for live music from the “Honky-Tonk Rebel” Mario Carboni and the Scratchdog Stringband. All ages welcome.
