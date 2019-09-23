Put on your conductor hats.
Chelatchie Prairie Railroad is taking families on a steam train ride as a part of its Autumn Harvest Weekend. The 13-mile round-trip journey takes riders though the logging and farming country of North County with a stop at Moulton Station and a visit to Yacolt Falls. Along the journey, the train will go across the Lewis River and go through a 330-foot long tunnel through solid rock.
Trains for the ride depart at noon and 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28 and Sunday, Sept. 29 from the Chelatiche Prairie Railroad Station at 207 Railroad Ave, Yacolt. Tickets for the ride are $18 per person, $17 for military and seniors and $12 for children aged three to 12. To purchase tickets for the ride visit bycx.com. Those with questions can call (360) 686-3559.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.