Battle Ground is celebrating National Night Out from 6 – 8 p.m. on Tuesday, August 6 at Kiwanis Park, 422 SW 2nd Ave., Battle Ground.
National Night Out events are held annually across the country on August 6 with the goal of uniting law enforcement with the community they serve.
Battle Ground’s free event will feature activities, prizes and entertainment for the whole family. A free hot dog dinner with chips and a drink will be provided by Fire District 3 and the Battle Ground Police Department.
Returning activities this year include family favorites such as Fire District 3 kids’ activities and engine tours, face painting with Rose Float princesses and gear testing and activities with Southwest Washington Search and Rescue. Battle Ground Parks and Recreation and Rocksolid Teen Center will be hosting games.
This year the Battle Ground Police Department is hosting a Bicycle Rodeo safety course for children aged 5 to 12. In addition to the course, the police department will be giving away 60 bicycle helmets and each child will be entered for the chance to win a bike.
Also new this year is a parent-pleasing “Hidden in Plain Sight” exhibit and a “Locks Save Lives” booth from the Battle Ground Prevention Alliance.
A sidewalk chalk art event will be happening throughout.
Back by popular demand is the Northwest Rock Academy, playing everyone’s favorite songs throughout the night.
