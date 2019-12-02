The Hockinson High School theatre production of “The Addams Family” kicks off at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6. Based on the Broadway show, the family-friendly production of “The Addams Family” is sure to delight both fans and those unfamiliar with the creepy and kooky family. The musical tells the story of Wednesday Addams finding love in the form of Lucas, a young prep school “dreamboat” that comes from a “normal” family.
The production features costume and makeup designs created solely by the students of Hockinson High School. The entire set was built by the Hockinson High School wood construction class. The production is directed by Greg Saum with vocal direction from Barbara Choltco and choreography by Tiffany Schmeling.
Along with the Dec. 6 show, the production will be offering shows at 1 and 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, and 7 p.m shows on Dec. 12, 13 and 14. Performances take place at Hockinson High School.
Tickets are $12 with discounts for seniors and children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.