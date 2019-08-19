Join others in recognizing the 103rd birthday of the National Park System as entrance will be free to state parks on Sunday, Aug. 25. Day-use visitors will not need a Discover Pass to visit state parks by vehicle.
State Park free days are keeping in line with 2011 legislation that created the Discover Pass, which costs $30 annually or $10 for a one-day visit. The legislation directed State Parks to designate up to 12 free days a year when the pass would not be required to visit state parks.
While Washington State Parks and the National Park Service are two separate organizations, they share a rich tradition of stewarding the lands they manage and a lot of Washington’s State Parks are located within an hour’s drive of national parks in the state, a press release stated.
Nearby state parks include Battle Ground Lake State Park, Paradise Point State Park in Ridgefield and Beacon Rock State Park in Stevenson. To find more state parks, visit parks.state.wa.us/281/Parks
Other upcoming state park free days are National Public Lands Day on Saturday, Sept. 28, and Veterans Day on Monday, Nov. 11. For more information on special parks events, visit nps.gov/subjects/npscelebrates/nps-birthday.htm
