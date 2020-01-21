Pamper yourself and your sweetheart with the gift of an unforgettable dinner at Gougér Cellars this Valentine’s Day as the Friends of the Ridgefield Library teams up with the local cellar to provide an exceptional night for the special someone. Tickets are $75 each and must be purchased by Friday, Jan. 31. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Ridgefield Community Library Building Fund. Tickets can be purchased by calling Kathy Winters at (360) 887-2160.
The gala evening takes place on Friday, Feb. 14 at Gougér Cellars, 26506 NE 10th Ave., Ridgefield. The dinner will start with a Gougér Cellars’ Sparkling Rosé tasting and appetizers. The entrée of the evening is a choice of prime rib or cheese tortellini with salad and a glass of wine. A dessert will be offered to finish the meal. Cocktail attire is expected of those attending.
