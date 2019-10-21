Columbia Springs’ off-site program Repair Clark County will be available from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 22, at the Battle Ground Community Center to test and possibly repair vintage radios.
With more than 170 volunteers, Repair Clark County is all about service and conservation by diagnosing and repairing roughly 85 percent of the items brought to its monthly events. This month, Repair Clark County is working with the Northwest Vintage Radio Society (NVRS) for the repair session.
“We’ve worked together to restore a few vintage radios and they’ve graciously offered to come to our event in October and test and diagnose antiques that have tubes,” Program Coordinator Terra Heilman said about the NWVRS in a news release.
The NWVRS antique radio club is an educational organization that is dedicated to the preservation and enjoyment of vintage radio.
“What better way to start enjoying your family’s treasured radio than to bring it to the repair clinic where we can perform a first response radio triage,” Pat Kagi, the current president of the society, said in the release. “At this clinic, we will safely test and diagnose your radio or other vintage item using standardized processes to isolate the problem area. Our goal is to get the radio up and running again, but if the problem is not solved using first aid techniques, we will refer you to a qualified radio technician.”
