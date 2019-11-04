The Chelatchie Prairie Railroad will be operating this Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 9 and 10, for a Patriots Weekend Special. The run will be pulled by a diesel engine and go through a 330-foot solid rock tunnel to the Heisson area with a stop at Yacolt Falls.
Trains will depart at noon and 2:30 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. The trains leave punctually, so Chelatchie Prairie Railroad asks riders to arrive 30 minutes before departure to the station located at 207 N. Railroad Ave., Yacolt.
Tickets for this diesel run are $18 per person, $17 for military and seniors and $12 for children three to 12. Children up to the age of three are free. To purchase tickets and reserve your spot on this popular and scenic train ride, visit bycx.com. For questions, please call (360) 686-3559.
