Ridgefield will be full of 1920s fun on Saturday, Nov. 2, as Overlook Park is turned into a jazz-filled speakeasy under large canopies with heaters and chandeliers for a “Roaring 20s” themed party.
The 21 and older event will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Overlook Park, 131 S Main Ave., Ridgefield. Live music will be performed by David Watson’s Re-Birthing the Cool, Bebop N Beyond and the acoustic group Adagio Soul. Along with music and dancing, a lot of local wine will be offered at the event, with each admission receiving a commemorative wine glass and five tasting tokens.
Tickets for the event are $15 for one, 2 for $25 or four for $45. They can be purchased in advance online at bit.ly/RoaringRidgefield until Thursday, Oct. 31. You can also purchase admission on the day of the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.