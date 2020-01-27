Jan. 30 — BGHS Drama Club presents ‘Family Matters’
The Battle Ground High School Drama Club is kicking off its production of “Family Matters” on Thursday, Jan. 30. Written by Sandra Finchel Asher, the production presents the “full catastrophe” of family life, embracing its comic, dramatic, farcical and tragic realities. The monologues and scenes deal with issues that almost all families deal with, as well as other issues that families must sometimes confront, such as neglect, abandonment, abuse and sexual assault.
This play is presented without depictions of physical violence; however, due to the intense emotional content, this play is not recommended for anyone under the age of 13. Performances will be from Jan. 30 to Feb. 1 and Feb. 13 to Feb. 15. All performances will begin at 7 p.m. in The Lair at Battle Ground High School, 300 W. Main St., Battle Ground. Tickets are $7 for the general public with discounts for seniors, students and staff. Tickets are available at wa-battleground.intouchreceipting.com/ or at the door on the day of the show.
Jan. 30 — 2020 Project Homeless Connect and point in time count
On Thursday, Jan. 30, the 13th annual Clark County Project Homeless Connect will take place from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 400 S. Andresen Road, Vancouver. Project Homeless Connect is a one-day event to help people living without homes easily access a variety of resources in one place. Offerings will include housing information, dental care, vision exams and glasses, haircuts, help signing up for social service benefits, employment resources, clothing, hygiene items, foot washing and lunch. Anyone throughout the county who is without a home is encouraged to attend.
Feb. 1 — ‘Baconfest’ for Ridgefield First Saturday
The City of Ridgefield is holding a “Baconfest” for its First Saturday celebration on Feb. 1. From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., head over to the Ridgefield Administration and Civic Center (510 Pioneer St., Ridgefield) for a day of bacon, baseball and bingo.
From 9 to 11 a.m. a bacon breakfast bar will help you savor the flavor of everyone’s favorite breakfast item. After filling up on bacon, hang with Rally the Raptor and members of the Ridgefield High School baseball team to play indoor and outdoor baseball from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Bingo starts at 1 p.m. and will have prizes along with the daily raffle, board games and a pop up art gallery.
Feb. 1 – Start of Vancouver Pet Food Drive
Vancouver’s sixth-annual Pet Food Drive starts on Saturday, Feb. 1, and raises money and food for no-kill animal shelters in Clark County. Donations can be brought to Beacock Music at 1420 SE 163rd Ave., Vancouver, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays during the month of February. All donors receive a complimentary 12-ounce coffee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.