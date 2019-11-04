Head over to the Clark County Event Center, 9474, 17402 NE Delfel Road, Ridgefield, for a night of roller fun as Vancouver’s Storm City Roller girls take on the Marauding Mollys from Tacoma’s Dockyard Derby Dames.
The track will also be shared with local 40 and up coed team the Bridgetown Brawlers as they go up against Antique Roll Show.
Doors for the event open at 4 p.m. with the Brawlers playing at 5 p.m. and Storm City taking the track at 7 p.m. Parking at the event center is $6, cash only.
Tickets for the event are $15 at the door or $12 if you buy them in advance from a roller girl you know. Tickets can also be pre-purchased online at bit.ly/StormCitySaturday. Discounted tickets for active and retired military personnel are $12 at the door only.
