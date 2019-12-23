Vancouver-based public transportation agency C-Tran is set to offer free service and extended hours this New Year’s Eve.
Starting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31, all C-Tran routes will be free until the end of service. Several routes, including Route 37 (Mill Plain/Fishers Landing), Route 60 (Delta Park Regional), Route 65 (Parkrose Regional), Route 71 (Highway 99) and The Vine on Fourth Plain will run until about 2 a.m.
Routes 164 and 199 will also provide additional trips from downtown Portland to Fisher’s Landing Transit Center and 99th Street transit center respectively between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m.
Routes without extended hours will operate on regular weekday schedules. For more information on C-Tran routes and extended hours visit c-tran.com/newyears.
