Tuesday, Aug. 6
National Night Out in Battle Ground
Celebrate National Night out from 6 – 8 p.m. this Tuesday, Aug. 6 at Kiwanis Park, 422 SW 2nd Ave., Battle Ground. Fire District 3 and the Battle Ground Police Department will be providing hotdogs as attendees participate in activities. Returning activities include fire engine tours and face painting.
Thursday, Aug. 8
Catch a showing of ‘Captain Marvel’ at Kalama McMenamins
McMenamins Kalama Harbor Lodge is hosting a family movie night featuring “Captain Marvel” at 9:30 p.m. this Thursday at its Westin Amphitheater located at its riverside campus, 215 Hendrickson Drive, Kalama. This free event will be outside — weather permitting. Lawn chairs and blankets are welcome to get comfortable but no picnics will be allowed.
For those looking for a night indoors, Portland based French singer Eric John Kaiser will be performing in the Harbor Lounge from 7 – 10 p.m. All ages are welcome at the free show.
Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 10 – 11
Chelatchie Prairie Railroad hosting “Late Summer Weekend Train Ride”
The Chelatchie Prairie Railroad is gearing up for its “Late Summer Weekend Train Ride.” This diesel excursion will take riders from the Chelatchie Prairie Station through the Heisson area and across the East Fork Lewis River, making a stop at Moulton Station for a visit to Yacolt Falls.
The train departs at noon and 2:30 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 10 and 11. Tickets for the ride are $18 per person, $17 for military and seniors and $12 for children aged 3 to 12. Those under 3 are free. Purchase tickets at bycx.com or by calling (360) 686-3559
Sunday, Aug. 11
Celebrate Montana in Woodland
The 29th Annual Montana Picnic will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 11 at Horseshoe Lake Park. The picnic welcomes those from all over the Treasure State, descendants of Montanans and people who just really love Big Sky Country. The picnic usually features a unique “Montana feel,” according to organizers, with auction items like souvenir Montana licence plates and gift baskets.
For more information contact Elizabeth Kent at eaekent@yahoo.com or (360) 573-6837.
