For the sixth year in a row, Northwood Public House and Brewery is hosting its Oktoberfest celebration. The pub will be transformed into a Bavarian-style beer hall this weekend, Oct. 5 and 6. The pub, located at 1401 SE Rasmussen Blvd., Battle Ground, will feature live music and entertainment, activities for all ages and plenty of Gemütlichkeit (a German-language word used to convey the idea of a state or feeling of warmth, friendliness and good cheer).
All of the traditional food for the event is prepared in house at Northwood which pairs with Northwood’s Oktoberfest Brew, Uncle Otto’s Marzen. Along with the honey and toasty malt flavors of Uncle Otto’s Marzen, Northwood is featuring a slate of German beers from the world’s oldest still-operating brewery, Weihenstephan, a Bavarian brewery started in 1040.
With this traditional food and German beer, Oktoberfest goers can experience live music from Those Darn Accordions, a San Francisco-based accordion band, and Festival Brass, a nine-piece brass band.
Celebrations are from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5 and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 6.
