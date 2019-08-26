Wednesday, Aug. 28
Bath Bomb Workshop at Hooküm
Hooküm Brewing in Ridgefield is hosting a Bath Bomb Workshop at 6 p.m. at their downtown location at 120 N 3rd Ave., Ridgefield. Each person at the workshop will get to make three separate batches of bath bombs (totaling around 15 to 18 bath bombs). All ingredients and instructions will be provided. Minors are allowed at the workshop. Registration is $40. Tickets can be purchased at bit.ly/2zjSyYC.
Friday, Aug. 30
Lil’ Wayne and Blink 182 in Ridgefield
Pop-punk powerhouse Blink-182 and rapper Lil’ Wayne are joining forces for the “Enema of the State” tour, which hits the Sunlight Supply Amphitheater on Friday, Aug. 30. Lawn seats start at $37 with 200-level seats starting at $82. Those who want to sit close can get 100-level seats and pit seating starting at $102. Concert starts at 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 30
Paint night at Mended Oak
Mended Oak Winery is hosting a paint night at its winery located at 10209 NE 299th St., Battle Ground. Tickets to the event are $40 and include a full wine tasting and all materials needed to paint your way to creativity. Tickets can be bought at the door.
