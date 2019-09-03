Sept. 3 – Sept. 8: Ridgefield Art Walk
The streets of downtown Ridgefield are coming alive for ArtWalk Ridgefield 2019. Restaurants, businesses and cultural venues will be showcasing the work of many artists in windows and walls during this free event.
Sept. 7: Ridgefield Multicultural Festival
From 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7, people can celebrate different cultures and the impact they have during the second annual Ridgefield Multicultural Festival. The event will showcase Ridgefield’s traditional heritage as well as introduce visitors to cultures from around the world with live music, dancing and more.
The event kicks off at 9 a.m. with the opening and the Ridgefield Farmers Market and First Saturday celebrations. The first stage performance starts at 9:15 a.m. with more events throughout the day until the showing of the movie “Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked the World” at Old Liberty Theater at 7 p.m. The event is free to attend with food and wine available to purchase.
Furry Friends to hold 11th annual dinner and auction
Ticket sales for ‘Star Paws’ end Sept. 7
The next Furry Friends dinner and auction is taking place from 5 – 9 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Heathman Lodge, 7801 NE Greenwood Drive, Vancouver. The theme for the dinner and auction is “Star Paws” and will feature help from the Cloud City Garrison 501st Legion, a local and charitable Star Wars cosplay organization. The annual dinner and auction is the biggest fundraiser of the year for Furry Friends, a Vancouver-based nonprofit organization started in 1999 and dedicated to helping homeless, neglected or abused cats in the area.
“We will be pulling out all the stops to celebrate our 20th year of operation,” Furry Friends said in a news release. “It is important that we all do what we can to make this event a success. We will be focusing on raising funds for the kitties’ medical needs.”
Throughout the night, Furry Friends will have a costume contest for the person that dresses up in their best Star Wars attire. Costumes are not required, but a prize goes to the best one. Along with the costume contest, the Cloud City Garrison Star Wars troop will be posing for photos at a photo booth.
As for games, raffle tickets for the chance to win three different items at the event are one for $10 or three for $25. Also at the event is the Heads or Tails game and a wine/beer grab.
Tickets for the night are $60 and available at furryfriendswa.org/events/star-paws/. There will be no tickets sold at the door. When purchasing your ticket you will have the option of choosing from vegetarian cheese and pear stuffed fiocchi or pan roasted chicken as your entrée. For more information, email auction@furryfriendswa.org.
Forest Therapy workshop on Sept. 7
Immerse yourself in the smells of western red cedar, sounds of wind and the crunch of maple leaves at a Forest Therapy Workshop put on by Columbia Springs.
From 9 a.m. to noon on Sept. 7, join others for a morning of relaxation at Columbia Springs located at 10208 SE Evergreen Highway, Vancouver. The workshop will be a chance to experience a series of slow and mindful activities designed to open and engage the senses and connect you with nature.
This relaxing experience takes place entirely outdoors. Registration for the class is $30 and is limited to 15 people per class. Additional classes will occur on Nov. 16 and Dec. 14. Visit
columbiasprings.org/workshops for more information.
