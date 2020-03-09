Young Ladies radio listening course
March 12
The Young Ladies group of the Clark County Amateur Radio Club will be offering a free course to prepare local women for the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) technician licensing exam. The course will take place over two weeks and consists of six different sessions at the Latter-Day Saints meeting house located at 21720 NE 29th Ave., Ridgefield.
The first three sessions will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, and Friday, March 13, with the final session taking place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 14. The final three sessions will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, March 19, and Friday, March 20. The final Saturday session will be from 9 a.m. to noon on March 21 and will include the FCC technician exam.
Historian presentation on women’s suffrage March 14
Historian Mary Rose is set to give a presentation on “160 years of women’s suffrage in Washington Territory” at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, at the Fort Vancouver National Historic Site Visitor Center, 1501 E Evergreen Blvd., Vancouver. “Vancouver women set the stage for independence,” speaker Mary Rose said in the news release. Clark County had the largest number of women as permanent residents until the mid-1860s owning land claims in their own names. Two prominent examples were Esther Short, who built two hotels and donated the municipal dock that she built to the city of Vancouver, and Native American Betsy “White Wing” Ough, who founded Washougal with the donation land claims she co-owned with her husband. The presentation is free of charge.
Clark County Green Awards
March 18
Head over to Kiggins Theatre to celebrate leaders in sustainability at the Clark County Green Awards on March 18. Awards will be given to recognize sustainability efforts of individuals, organizations and businesses in Clark County. A game show will be hosted by Curious Comedy Theater and pizza will be offered at $3 a slice. Doors open at 5 p.m. with festivities starting at 6. Admission to the event is free. RSVP online at clarkgreenneighbors.org/greenawards.
