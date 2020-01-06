Saturday, Jan. 4
Girl Scout Cookie season officially begins in Southwest Washington
Whether you prefer Samoas, Thin Mints or Tagalongs, all Girl Scout cookies and their cute peddlers started online and door-to-door sales in Southwest Washington last Saturday. This year, the Girl Scouts introduced a new cookie, Lemon-Ups, which hit the hands of sweet treat lovers on Tuesday, Jan 7. Girl Scout cookie stands outside businesses will start up on Friday, Feb. 14 and continue until March 8.
Thursday, Jan. 9
Ridgefield School District Patron Tour
Friends, families and community members are invited to tour all the schools in the Ridgefield School District during the patron tour from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9. “This tour will give citizens an opportunity to visit each of our schools and discuss topics of interest and how they relate to the growth in our district,” Ridgefield Superintendent Nathan McCann said in a news release. Participants of the tour are to meet at the Ridgefield Administrative and Civic Center at 510 Pioneer St., Ridgefield. Bus transportation to all schools will be provided.
Tuesday, Jan. 14
Repair Cafe at ReTails Thrift Store
Get your vintage electronics fixed up and working smoothly for free during the Repair Cafe put on by Repair Clark County from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 14, at ReTails Thrift Store, 5000 E 4th Plain Blvd., Vancouver.
Thursday, Jan 16.
History on Tap at Kiggins Theatre
Grab a beer while learning about the local history of the iconic brewed beverage at History on Tap at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16, at the Kiggins Theatre, 1011 Main St, Vancouver. The event, hosted by the Clark County Historical Museum (CCHM), will kick off the museum’s new exhibit “History A-Brewin,” which celebrates the history of brewing in Clark County and the 100th anniversary of the start of prohibition.
For the event, keynote speaker and CCHM Executive Director Brad Richardson will discuss brewing in the time of the Hudson’s Bay Company and Vancouver Barracks; the era of prohibition and much more. Admission to History on Tap is $15 in advance or $18 at the door. The event usually sells out so it’s best to reserve your seat soon. Tickets can be purchased at the Kiggins Theatre box office, Clark County Historical Museum (1511 Main St., Vancouver) or online at kigginstheatre.com/movie/history-on-tap.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.