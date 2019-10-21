Join others for a “show-stopping” evening of Vaudeville and juggling at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Old Liberty Theater, 115 N Main Ave., Ridgefield.
Curtis Carlyle will take the stage for his performance of “It’s not Magic, Its Practice,” an all-ages event featuring “seriously funny juggling.”
Doors for the show open at 6:45 p.m. and admission is $20. For advance tickets, call Old Liberty Theater at (360) 887-7260 or visit oldlibertytheater.com
