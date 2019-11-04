In honor of National Veterans and Military Families Month, the Clark County Historical Museum will finish off its First Thursday Speaker Series on Thursday, Nov. 7, with a talk titled “What does Veterans Day mean to our veterans.”
General admission to the event is $5, seniors and students are $4, children under 18 are $3 and veterans and active military personnel are free. CCHM members can also attend for free. Doors for the 7 p.m. event open at 5. Seating is first come, first served. Tickets can be bought at the door or by calling (360) 993-5679.
The presentation will feature local veterans, including leaders of Vancouver’s Community Military Appreciation Committee (CMAC). The speakers will reflect on their military service, retiring and their personal feelings on Veterans Day. All veterans are encouraged to attend and share their own thoughts during the panel presentation afterwards.
In addition to Vietnam veterans Patrick Locke and Richard McHugh, the panel will also include CMAC board members Sean Gibson and Dan Sockle.
Gibson grew up in Bethel, Alaska, and enlisted in the Marine Corps Reserves in 1988 as an infantryman. He served for six years as an infantry officer with deployments to the Middle East, Okinawa and the Western Pacific. For the last 20 years of his career, Gibson served as a public affairs officer in the United States, Kuwait and Iraq. He retired in 2016.
Sockle, the event moderator, was a communications intelligence analyst and criminal investigator for the United States Army and retired as a supervisory special agent in 1992. He has spent much of his time since doing volunteer work for youth sports, Kiwanis, Rotary and veteran advocacy.
