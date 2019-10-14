The Battle Ground Police Department is again participating in National Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, Oct. 26. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Battle Ground Police Station, located at 501 SW 1st St., officers will be collecting prescription and over-the-counter medications for safe, free and anonymous disposal.
All medication in pill, liquid or inhaler form will be accepted. Medications can be delivered in their original container or without. While sharps and syringes are not accepted at the Battle Ground location, PeaceHealth Southwest Urgent Care and Kaiser Permanente Cascade Park will be accepting them.
Appropriate disposal of prescription and over-the-counter drugs helps keep the community safe by reducing rates of accidents, thefts and the misuse of abuse of medications, according to a press release. Unused medications should never be flushed down the toilet or put in the trash as they can contaminate water systems.
For more information on drug take back day visit bit.ly/BGDTBD.
