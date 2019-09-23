No Discover pass needed Sept. 28
In honor of National Public Lands Day, the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission is inviting the public to visit State Parks for free on Saturday, Sept. 28. No Discover Pass will be required for day-use visits by vehicle.
Free state park days are keeping with 2011 legislation that created the Discover Pass, which costs $30 annually. A one-day visit is $10. The Discover Pass legislation directed state parks to designate up to 12 free days.
Two more State Parks free days are available after Sept. 28: Monday, Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans Days and Friday, Nov. 29 for Autumn Free Day.
Get your groove on at Old Liberty Theater
Chicago-based folk duo Small Potatoes are performing a special matinee show at Old Liberty Theatre (115 N. Main Ave., Ridgefield) at 3 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 29.
Small Potatoes have been described as “polished, inventive and entertaining.” Jaquie and Rich Prezioso provide a “Celtic to Cowboy” performance.
Tickets for the all-ages event are $20 and can be purchased at the door or in advance by calling (360) 887-7260. Doors open at 2:15 p.m.
