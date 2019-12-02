Get the family together for a pair of holiday concerts Dec. 7 and Dec. 8 at The Old Liberty Theater, 115 N Main Ave., Ridgefield.
Kicking off the weekend is Portland-based virtuoso acoustic guitar trio Acoustic Guitar Summit. The trio is made up of some of the best fingerstyle guitarists in the country. Members Doug Smith and Mark Hanson won a Grammy for Best Pop Instrumental Album in 2005 for their contributions and work to the Henry Mancini album “Pink Guitar.” The third member, Terry Robb, is the perennial winner of the Cascade Blues Association Award as the top acoustic blues guitarist in the Pacific Northwest. He also won the National Fingerpicking Championship contest in 2006.
The show starts at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are $25 at the door. Advance tickets are available by calling (360) 887-7260. More information is available at acousticguitarsummit.net.
Following Acoustic Guitar Summit, local favorite Tony Starlight is celebrating the holidays with music and comedy on Sunday, Dec. 8. The Vegas-style variety show is $25 at the door with advance tickets available at (360) 887-7260. More information is available at tonystarlight.com
