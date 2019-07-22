Four days of Aloha
Join others for “Four days of Aloha” at Esther Short Park this weekend. Starting on July 25 with a “hula and craft workshop” from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Four Days of Aloha is a celebration of culture that culminates in the Ho’Ike and Hawaiian Festival at Esther Short Park. Keiki events, traditional Hawaiian games, and nose flute making are just some of the additional activities to be offered. For more information go to hawaiianfestivalpnw.com
July 24 - Ridgefield Raptors vs. Northwest Star Academy
The Ridgefield Raptors will play the Northwest Star Academy Baseball team at 6:35 p.m. on July 24 at the Ridgefield Outdoor Recreation Complex. Tickets can be purchased at ridgefieldraptors.com
July 27 - Creature Feature
Prepare yourself for the ultimate reptile adventure as Steve Lattanzi teaches you about the fascinating world of reptiles from 2:30 – 3:30 p.m. on July 27 at the Ridgefield Community Library, 210 N. Main Ave., Ridgefield. The experience is all interactive and recommended for those aged 4 and up.
