To commemorate the 40th anniversary of the Mount St. Helens eruption, Washington State Parks officials are looking for people willing to talk about how they were affected by the event.
Over the next few months, staff from the Mount St. Helens Visitor Center are collecting stories from past and current residents as well as individuals from near and far who were affected by the May 18, 1980 eruption.
“We want to record these poignant memories before they are lost or forgotten,” Alysa Adams, Visitor Center interpretive specialist said. “You can pick up a historic newspaper or read a book about the eruption, but first-hand encounters from community members paint the real picture of that day. These voices need to be heard to preserve this part of history.”
People with stories have three different options to share their stories. They can go to the sharing corner at the Mount St. Helens Visitor Center, 3029 Spirit Lake Highway, Castle Rock, send an email to Sliver.Lake@parks.wa.gov or call (360) 274-0962 to schedule an interview.
