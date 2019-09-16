7 Days in sight

Donate to your favorite nonprofit
Clark County’s 24-hour online giving sprint is set for this Thursday, Sept. 19.
Give More 24!’s drill is simple: visit givemore24.org anytime from midnight to 11:59 p.m. and donate to a nonprofit from throughout the Clark-Cowlitz-Skamania area.
Founded by Community Foundation for Southwest Washington, the event has grown every year, beginning with a modest less-than-half-a-million raised in 2014.
Last year 155 organizations participated with close to 3,700 donors raising $1.36 million, far exceeding a goal of $1.2 million. Among other large hauls by local organizations, the Clark County Food Bank raised more than $19,600 dollars in 2018.
New this year will be business fundraising pages at givemore24.org, which allows local businesses the opportunity to throw their support behind participating nonprofits through drumming up contributions for the event among their employees.
Per usual, there will be a slew of events and activities at the nonprofits participating. Check
givemore24.org for a complete list of events.
2A league play gets underway
A2 Greater Saint Helens League play starts this Friday. After two non-league games each to warm up, Hockinson, Woodland and Ridgefield will now grapple with their league for playoff spots.
All games kick-off at 7 p.m.
Hockinson, the two-time defending state champs, is headed to Longview to face R.A. Long. Last season the Hawks shellacked the Lumberjacks 59-7.
Ridgefield heads into Vancouver for a face-off with Columbia River. Last season the Chieftains beat the Spudders 27-7.
Woodland is hosting Washougal. Last season the Beavers snuck out a 29-26 win over the Panthers.
Run to support students
The La Center Lions 5K Fun Run and Walk is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Saturday Sept. 21. Registration for the event starts at 8:15 a.m. and costs a cash donation of any amount. Proceeds from the event will be used to provide school age children in need with backpacks and school supplies.
Honky Tonk Review at Old Liberty Theater
Get together with family and friends for a night of swamp rock, country, rockabilly and honky-tonk blues at the Old Liberty Theater. Join music lovers for a night of dancing and boot-stomping as three Americana bands perform: Rich Layton & Tough Town, Miller & Sasser and Wes Youssi.
Doors for Honky Tonk Review open at 6:45 p.m. on Saturday, Sept 21 and the show starts at 7:30. Admission for the show is all ages and $20. For advance tickets call (360) 887-7260
